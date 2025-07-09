Episode 5: Let’s Talk About Anxiety

The focus of this episode is anxiety, but I start with a quick review of the idea of integration. I address a few point that have come out of people’s questions and comments on previous episodes.



Anxiety is not a pathology, it’s a symptom. Like all our feelings and emotional experiences anxiety is a source of information about something. I will discuss the kind of information anxiety might be trying to give us, and how integration can lead to a life that is completely anxiety-free. Most of what’s written about anxiety focuses on symptom-management. It is unfortunate and I think it is a disservice to the vast majority of people. Most people can integrate and grow and live completely anxiety-free.



I cover the topic of anxiety in my 2023 short book: Don’t Just Put Up With Anxiety, Listen to it!: Anxiety is there to help us grow, heal & develop (Fully Human Psychotherapy Tools for Life Series).

As I’ve mentioned previously, these podcasts are offered free of charge for everyone’s benefit. So feel free to watch, download and share as widely as you wish.

A correction to my narrative in the video:

I say ‘anxiety attack’ when I’m really talking about a ‘panic attack’. If it is a bit confusing I don’t blame you and I’m sorry. Talking without a script comes with its own hazards…



To clarify ‘anxiety attack’ is when anxiety spikes to very high levels. A ‘panic attack’ is when people believe they are actually going to die. The misinterpret the symptom of the anxiety itself and believe that they represent a danger to life.

**Podcasts cannot address specific individual concerns. Please seek the help of an appropriate professional if you have concerns about your mental or physical health.**