Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Brian Boru
3h

Avigail paints an accurate picture of the Isreali mentality. Boots on the ground may be the only option. Also, the Palestinians on the West Bank must overthrow the quisling PA, put weapons into hands and fight for their very existence. As Che said: homeland or death.

I Know Nothing
3h

Despite spending the bulk of my childhood in that entity, I never really connected with the local "culture".

Partly because it seemed like a bad pastiche of other things and I was from England where a lot of those real things seemed to come from. I never really thought about the food and language that was stolen from the local population.

In my ignorance I knew something, it seems.

I wonder if the states who have access to the appropriate amount of force in the region to deal them a meaningful blow (no disrespect to the great people of Yemen), even from selfishness are going to eventually do something before they too are subjected to attacks?

The Yemenis have shown that the US is not capable of fighting.

The longer it takes for someone to interdict physically Israel's activities, the worse it will be for everyone in the region and around the world.

The caged beast will lash out.

