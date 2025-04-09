Next Wednesday we will welcome Munther Isaac at the first BCOP meeting in the new series covering his book Christ in the Rubble.

To register for the new series please use this link.

In this fascinating TRT World interview Isaac cuts right through the intellectual dishonesty, and immorality that characterises the behaviour of Israel and its powerful and vocal allies around the world. He also exposes the hypocrisy of those who call themselves Christian but support Zionist-Israeli settler colonialism and the colossal crime against humanity in Gaza and everywhere in Palestine. This is an opportunity to hear from Isaac, before we meet him live next Wednesday.



