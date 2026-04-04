Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

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Sean Breathnach's avatar
Sean Breathnach
2d

This war was started with lies, by Israel and America, and they never stopped lying. Israel and America should be made pay for this war, including reparations to Iran.

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
2d

Thanks for your today's post !!! 👍👍👍

Isn't the current dire human condition you so well described fully intentional and by design ??? ... 🤔🤔🤔

Even obesity-rates are no coincidence ...

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