Episode — 10: Stress

Everyone knows the word ‘stress’ and most people have experienced or will experience stress at some point in their lives. But despite how familiar the term ‘stress’ is, I’m concerned that many people don’t know what ‘stress’ actually is.



Stress isn’t simply having a lot of conflicting demands, or a lot to do but not enough time to do it in. Stress is the experience of threat. When a person feels stressed, there is something in the situation that causes them stress that they experience as threatening.

Like all our inner experiences stress is not an internal ‘malfunction’. Stress—the experience of threat—tells us something important about our present situation, our past, or both, and about our current level of development, or integration.

People who carry some degree of trauma are likely to experience stress more than people who don’t. That is because their brain is likely to experience a sense of threat in many situations that people without trauma wouldn’t.

The limbic system in the brain is our ‘safety officer’. Its job is to keep us alive and safe. It’s not able to function as an adult in a complex world. If our limbic system is in charge, stress is inevitable, as is ‘imposter syndrome’. Trying to function from the limbic brain in a complex adult world, is like sending a child or teenager to do your adult job and carry your adult responsibilities. They will try hard to rise to the challenge but they will feel threatened and scared. Knowing that they are not suited for the level of responsibility demanded of them they will experience fear that they are inadequate and a fraud, and will feel threatened worrying that they will be ‘found out’.

As with all our emotions, we need to validate stress, and listen to what it’s trying to tell us. If a situation that causes a sense of threat is not resolved or removed, people can suffer from burnout and physical symptoms. No-one can be well psychologically and/or physically when they feel that they are just surviving from day to day or moment to moment.



As I mentioned above, stress alerts us that something is not right in our life (past, present or both), or that we aren’t sufficiently integrated (developed) to handle our responsibilities with ease. Well-integrated adults can handle age-appropriate responsibilities that match their level of education and skill with ease and without any stress.

Anyone living in a threatening environment such as genocide, war, domestic abuse, poverty, bullying or any other form of harm or threat will experience stress. Feeling stress—threatened—in those situations is an accurate reflection of the people’s circumstances.

Like all our emotional experiences, stress should not be ‘managed’. Trying to manage stress without addressing the circumstances that cause people to feel under threat, will inevitably backfire, and likely cause harm. The harm isn’t just from the fact that the threat is not addressed. It’s also from feeling like a failure, when ‘stress management’ ‘techniques’ fail. All attempts at symptom management will inevitably fail, unless the real causes of the symptoms are addressed. This should be obvious to all mental health professionals and services.

