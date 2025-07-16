Episode 6: Questions & Answers about validation and alcohol

In this sixth podcast of the my series ‘Taking the Mystery Out of Therapy’, I address a couple of comments/questions from viewers about the impact of validation on adults, and about the impact of moderate alcohol consumption.

If you have comments, questions, feedback or requests please leave them in the comment section. Alternatively you can write to me privately to the new email address I have set up: podcasts@fullyhuman.co.uk

I apologise in advance that I won’t be able to respond to all, or any emails. Your emails will, however, prompt me to address questions or topics that you are interested in. If one person has a question about something, it’s likely that others have the same question too.

All my podcasts are free to view and share. They will never be monetised.

**Please remember that these podcasts cannot address individual concerns. If you are concerned about your physical or mental health, please seek the support of an appropriate professional.