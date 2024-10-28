Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays

My Upcoming Talk for the Scientific & Medical Network (SMN)
The Neuroscience of Self-Love and World Peace - Online, Wednesday, 20th November 7-8.30pm UK
  
We Live in an Unnecessary Nightmare Created By Human Predators
And there is no reason why we cannot change it without hurting anyone
  
Elena Stein of Jewish Voice for Peace Calls Out the US and Israel
A good friend in Australia sent me this video of a fantastic ‘Democracy Now’ interview with Elena Stein of Jewish Voice for Peace.
  
We Must Make Tribalism & Division Obsolete
They are a product of an ancient and primitive psychology that we urgently need to outgrow
  
My Interview with TRT World (Türkiye)
On 7th October 2024, the one-year anniversary of the current phase of Israel’s settler-colonial genocide against the Palestinian people
  
Book Club on Palestine series — Prof. Rashid Khalidi‘s book, ‘The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine’
(If you have received this post by email, please click on the title to see the most up-to-date version).
  
The People of the Scottish Highlands Stand with the Palestinian People & Protest Against Israel’s Genocidal Settler-Colonialism (updated)
Hundreds of people attended today’s march in Inverness
  
An Open Letter To Keir Starmer
(Sent to The Guardian but not holding my breath that they will publish it)
  
It Should Have Always Been, ‘Never Again to Anyone'
‘Never again to us’ gives Israel blanket permission to commit deliberate and systematic genocide, and to ignore anyone else’s right to live
  
September 2024

Israel — The Legacy of a Perpetrator Society
(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to access the most up-to-date version.
  
Announcing the upcoming Book Club on Palestine Series
Book: The Hundred Years' War on Palestine by Prof. Rashid Khalidi
  
Our problem is not the psychopaths, it is those who enable them
Psychopaths are dangerous predators, but they are predictable. It is those who put them in power, and enable them, and who keep quiet that must be our…
  
