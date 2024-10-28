Avigail Abarbanel’s Fully Human Essays
My Upcoming Talk for the Scientific & Medical Network (SMN)
The Neuroscience of Self-Love and World Peace - Online, Wednesday, 20th November 7-8.30pm UK
Oct 28
•
Avigail Abarbanel
15
My Upcoming Talk for the Scientific & Medical Network (SMN)
4
We Live in an Unnecessary Nightmare Created By Human Predators
And there is no reason why we cannot change it without hurting anyone
Oct 16
•
Avigail Abarbanel
69
We Live in an Unnecessary Nightmare Created By Human Predators
40
Elena Stein of Jewish Voice for Peace Calls Out the US and Israel
A good friend in Australia sent me this video of a fantastic ‘Democracy Now’ interview with Elena Stein of Jewish Voice for Peace.
Oct 15
•
Avigail Abarbanel
67
Elena Stein of Jewish Voice for Peace Calls Out the US and Israel
28
We Must Make Tribalism & Division Obsolete
They are a product of an ancient and primitive psychology that we urgently need to outgrow
Oct 14
•
Avigail Abarbanel
47
We Must Make Tribalism & Division Obsolete
36
My Interview with TRT World (Türkiye)
On 7th October 2024, the one-year anniversary of the current phase of Israel’s settler-colonial genocide against the Palestinian people
Oct 8
•
Avigail Abarbanel
53
My Interview with TRT World (Türkiye)
52
Book Club on Palestine series — Prof. Rashid Khalidi‘s book, ‘The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine’
(If you have received this post by email, please click on the title to see the most up-to-date version).
Oct 6
•
Avigail Abarbanel
26
Book Club on Palestine series — Prof. Rashid Khalidi's book, 'The Hundred Years' War on Palestine'
5
The People of the Scottish Highlands Stand with the Palestinian People & Protest Against Israel’s Genocidal Settler-Colonialism (updated)
Hundreds of people attended today’s march in Inverness
Oct 5
•
Avigail Abarbanel
46
The People of the Scottish Highlands Stand with the Palestinian People & Protest Against Israel's Genocidal Settler-Colonialism (updated)
26
An Open Letter To Keir Starmer
(Sent to The Guardian but not holding my breath that they will publish it)
Oct 2
•
Avigail Abarbanel
95
An Open Letter To Keir Starmer
56
It Should Have Always Been, ‘Never Again to Anyone'
‘Never again to us’ gives Israel blanket permission to commit deliberate and systematic genocide, and to ignore anyone else’s right to live
Oct 1
•
Avigail Abarbanel
84
It Should Have Always Been, 'Never Again to Anyone'
34
September 2024
Israel — The Legacy of a Perpetrator Society
(If you have received this by email, please click on the title to access the most up-to-date version.
Sep 27
•
Avigail Abarbanel
124
Israel — The Legacy of a Perpetrator Society
71
Announcing the upcoming Book Club on Palestine Series
Book: The Hundred Years' War on Palestine by Prof. Rashid Khalidi
Sep 24
•
Avigail Abarbanel
33
Announcing the upcoming Book Club on Palestine Series
13
Our problem is not the psychopaths, it is those who enable them
Psychopaths are dangerous predators, but they are predictable. It is those who put them in power, and enable them, and who keep quiet that must be our…
Sep 22
•
Avigail Abarbanel
69
Our problem is not the psychopaths, it is those who enable them
47
